Passersby pull teenager from fiery wreckage after crash

A 16-year-old girl who was hurt Friday night in a fiery crash in Dodge County was pulled from the burning wreckage by two passersby.
Marissa Arnold, 16, of Cochran, was at the wheel of a black 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, traveling west on West Chicken Road with 16-year-old passenger Ellie Wortham on Friday night, according to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol.
Arnold was speeding and over-corrected while negotiating a curve near Towns Road, causing the Camaro to spin off the roadway and strike a tree, the report said.
The car overturned and erupted in flames.
Arnold was able to exit the car and Wortham was “pulled from the vehicle by to individuals who were passing by,” the report said.
Both girls suffered non-fatal injuries.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
