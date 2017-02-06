Macon-Bibb officials to host town hall Thursday

A town hall meeting will provide Bibb County residents a chance to learn more about local government and give their input on how to improve the community.
St. Paul AME Church, at 2501 Shurling Drive, will be the site of Thursday’s gathering from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attending the forum will be various county officials and other local leaders.
The town hall ties into one of a series of meetings hosted by the Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning Commission as it updates the comprehensive plan. The plan outlines goals for the county over the next 20 years.
“These types of meetings give our government a chance to hear directly from the people we serve, as well as to let them know what we’re doing,” County Commissioner Elaine Lucas said in a statement. “With the start of our second term, this is a great chance to hear from people on the direction they think we should take and the things we need to do to improve their neighborhoods.”
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
