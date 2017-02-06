Local

February 6, 2017 2:06 PM

Do you want free doughnuts? Krispy Kreme has a deal for you.

By Mariya Lewter

For the month of February, Krispy Kreme is giving out free doughnuts. All you have to do is try their new coffee.

The doughnut chain is debuting two new coffees: a "Smooth" version and a "Rich" version made from 100 percent Arabica beans, according to a press release. If you purchase any size of the new coffee from Feb. 6 to Feb. 28, you will receive a free glazed doughnut.

There are several Krispy Kreme locations in Middle Georgia, including two in Macon and one in Warner Robins.

Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter

