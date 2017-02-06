Do you want free doughnuts? Krispy Kreme has a deal for you.

For the month of February, Krispy Kreme is giving out free doughnuts. All you have to do is try their new coffee.
The doughnut chain is debuting two new coffees: a "Smooth" version and a "Rich" version made from 100 percent Arabica beans, according to a press release. If you purchase any size of the new coffee from Feb. 6 to Feb. 28, you will receive a free glazed doughnut.
Buy any size ☕ and get a FREE Original Glazed® 2/6 thru 2/28 (US/CAN)— krispykreme (@krispykreme) February 6, 2017
Details- https://t.co/xK7ziSUAHe #Freebruary #KrispyKremeCoffee pic.twitter.com/NVv22NCDCd
There are several Krispy Kreme locations in Middle Georgia, including two in Macon and one in Warner Robins.
