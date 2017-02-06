Jason Aldean raised big money for his hometown hospital. Officials now look to honor him

Country music star Jason Aldean could become the latest musician in Macon to be officially recognized for his impact in the community.
A resolution sponsored by Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert calls for establishing “Jason Aldean Way” along a portion of Pine Street between Spring and New streets. The designation would be a way to honor the Macon native’s contribution to Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health, the resolution said.
Aldean performed at an April 21, 2016, benefit concert at the Grand Opera House that raised $500,000 for the Children’s Hospital. The Macon-Bibb County Commission is expected to vote on the “Jason Aldean Way” measure at Tuesday’s meeting.
If approved, Aldean would join a list of other musicians in Macon to have streets or bridges bearing their names.
One of the most prominent is Little Richard Penniman Boulevard, which connects Mercer University Drive with downtown. Also, the Otis Redding Bridge crosses the Ocmulgee River near Gateway Park where a statue of the soul legend is located.
In 2014, a portion of Vineville Avenue — from Pio Nono Avenue to New Street — was designated as Duane Allman Memorial Boulevard. The “Raymond Berry Oakley III Bridge” is also located along Vineville crossing Interstate 75. The boulevard and bridge are by The Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House that was once the unofficial headquarters for the rock band.
And another memorial bridge is named after the “Godfather of Soul” James Brown. The Walnut Street bridge is located in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.
For more on this story, return to macon.com and read Tuesday’s Telegraph.
Comments