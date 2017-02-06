Local

February 6, 2017 10:29 AM

Interstate 475 exit ramp lane closing for overnight repairs

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

Motorists traveling on Interstate 475 South overnight Wednesday are urged to watch out for road crews.

The Georgia Department of Transportation expects one lane to close of the southbound exit ramp that leads to Eisenhower Parkway, also known as Ga. 22 or U.S. 80.

If weather permits, a concrete slab will be replaced between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.

The exit will remain open, but drivers are urged to use caution and pay attention to message signs, cones and barrels.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

