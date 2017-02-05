Deputy coroner’s bucket list lands him a role in Super Bowl commercial ad campaign

Ken Garland knew he had hit the big time when an omelet chef greeted him on set.
The part-time Baldwin County deputy coroner and aspiring actor was whisked away to wardrobe and makeup as film crews set up lights and cameras on a golf course in Bishop.
“It was wonderful,” Garland said.
After two auditions last year in Atlanta, the 58-year-old Milledgeville native was cast in a Super Bowl advertising campaign for Synovus Financial Corp.
“It’s a bucket list thing,” Garland said. “I have no illusions of being a household name or anything — not that I wouldn’t jump at the chance.”
Garland did leap around and dance a bit for the director.
“I had not danced since the ‘80s, so that was kind of a new experience.”
His role as “boom box guy” required him to dance atop a golf cart in a Hawaiian shirt, golf visor, Bermuda shorts, black socks and tennis shoes.
“It was really cold that day, so thankfully they changed it to long pants,” Garland said.
The production company also put together a 30-second spot featuring Clydesdales breeder Mark Martin, who lives outside Athens.
Lee Underwood, external communications manager for Synovus, said only the Clydesdale commercial ran during the game in the Southeast.
Garland’s scenes also didn’t make the cut in the golf course chase ad running online only.
“It’s not the first thing I’ve done that I’ve gotten edited out of,” a disappointed Garland said.
He is featured in the “Behind the Scenes” video on the Synovus website.
Plus, he has been cast in a film being shot in Los Angeles in the spring, but he hasn’t seen the script yet.
“They’re going to pay to get me out to the West Coast, which I’ve never been to,” he said. “I’ll have lines this time.”
Garland fell in love with the stage during his days at Georgia College, and he has stayed active in community theater and the Smoke on the Mountain series in Milledgeville.
The retired nursing home administrator for the state fell into professional acting when he was cast in a music video a few years ago. That part led to another and other roles in video and independent films.
He secured an agent and now auditions a few times a month.
“Not many people decide to get in the movies at 56, but I figured if I was going to do it, I’d better do it now before I get any older.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments