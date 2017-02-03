University of Georgia students caught up in suspected terror attack at Louvre in Paris

As a man with a knife shouted “Allahu Akbar” and tried to attack soldiers in Paris, University of Georgia students were nearby.
French police said the soldiers first tried to fight off the man before they opened fire on the attacker, who was was refused entry to the shopping area with his two backpacks which reportedly contained two machetes, according to the Associated Press.
“University of Georgia students were escorted to safety and are all accounted for,” UGA executive director for strategic marketing, Jan Gleason, stated in an email inquiry from The Telegraph.
No further information was released about the students and their studies abroad.
The Associated Press reports exterminator Olivier Majewski had just left his scooter in the parking lot beneath the museum when he saw crush of people running and screaming “there’s been a terror attack.”
Majewski said he hid for about 15 minutes.
Conor Bakhuizen, 18, is in Paris on a school trip. In a Twitter exchange with The Associated Press, he said he "was in the foyer and suddenly rushed into another room in the museum."
He said the mood was "very tense at first but everyone was vigilant and now" everyone is in a good mood.
Roadblocks were lifted a couple hours after the attack.
Hundreds of tourists remained inside the museum, some in safe rooms, after the attacker was wounded.
