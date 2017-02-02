‘Hunted’ TV show features Middle Georgia campground

When nearly 12 million viewers tuned in for the series premiere of the CBS reality show “Hunted,” they got to see two “fugitives” check in at a Forsyth campground.
The TV show follows the exploits of nine teams of two as they try to evade skilled intelligence officers for 28 days in Georgia, South Carolina and parts of Alabama and north Florida. Teams that don’t get caught win $250,000.
The KOA Kampground in Forsyth was featured in the Jan. 22 premiere. The team of Angela Brinson, a sales associate, and Michele Domineck, a hair stylist, both 49 and from Atlanta, pulled into the campsite just before dark.
Franchise owner Ken Bowman said the women rented two campsites about 10 months ago: one for themselves and one for a producer.
“I didn’t even see them,” he said. “They didn’t even know how to set up the tent. One of our employees told them how to do it. The producer wouldn’t let our employee help them. He had to just tell them.”
Bowman said he didn’t know the site had been on the show, which airs on Wednesdays, until the following Monday afternoon.
“I didn’t even know it was coming on,” he said. A KOA official “called me and asked me did I know I was on TV last night, and I said, ‘No, what have I done now?”
While Bowman said he hasn’t noticed an uptick in business, there has been a buzz on the web among other KOA sites.
“It’s been crazy on the internet,” he said. “We have a lot of friends through KOA, so we’ve got this blog that a majority of the KOAs are members of, … and they’ve been going crazy on that.”
Brinson and Domineck were captured in Augusta during the show’s second episode, which aired Jan. 25.
