Early spring, Falcons win, predicts Georgia’s celebrity groundhog

Georgia’s celebrity groundhog General Beauregard Lee predicted Thursday an early spring and a Falcons win.
It's an EARLY SPRING! No shadow to be seen!— The Game Ranch (@GameRanch) February 2, 2017
Heavy fog had spread across the Yellow River Game Ranch in Lilburn, where Beau lives inside a cozy mansion.
Beau did not see his shadow, indicating an early spring for the South, according to a post on the ranch website.
His prediction came about 7:34 a.m. after he was enticed out the front door in 56 degree weather to the smell of Waffle House hash browns.
Meanwhile, Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow.
But Beau’s prognostication received some interpretative help from his distant cousin, Chopper, the Gwinnett Braves’ mascot, according to the website.
Beau’s Super Bowl prediction was that the Atlanta Falcons will edge out the the New England Patriots by 21 points for final score of 42-21 on Sunday. The Super Bowl has become one of the nation’s top sports events.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
