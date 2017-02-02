Art exhibit of historic Macon figures highlights women’s center campaign

A campaign highlighted by an art exhibit of historic Macon people will kick off Friday night at the Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Women’s Center.
“Spring 626: Visions of Hope” is a collaboration involving artist Daniel Montoute, the Women’s Center and Visionary Communications. Mosley, a pioneer for women and African-Americans’ civil rights, left behind a trust fund so her Cotton Avenue district home could be used by future generations.
Friday’s event features live music from Dean Brown and Dubshak and Blak PearL and a silent auction. It will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the center, located at 626 Spring St.
Montoute’s portraits of historic Macon figures, including Mosley, and will be for sale at the center through March 31. Tickets for Friday’s affair are $5. A portion of proceeds from the event and art sales will go to the center.
Mosley played an instrumental role in programs that helped women become nurses, receive their high school equivalency diplomas and get other job training during the Jim Crow era and beyond.
“I think it’s incumbent on us to help (the center) and heighten awareness of who she was and why she was important,” said Clarence Thomas, CEO/communications director for Visionary Communications.
To learn more about the “Spring 626: Visions of Hope” campaign or to make a donation to the center, call 478-742-6409 or visit ruthhartleymosleycenter.com .
