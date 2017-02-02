Woman hit by car on busy highway

A 59-year-old Macon woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a car Wednesday night.
Just after 8:30 p.m., Sherry Lynn Barfoot stepped into the path of a Chevrolet Impala headed west on Eisenhower Parkway between Presidential Parkway and Harrison Road, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Barfoot was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in stable condition and is expected to survive, authorities said.
The night before, Michael Dewayne Hughes Sr. died when he was hit by a Jeep Sahara Unlimited in the 3500 block of Pio Nono Avenue in the county’s first fatal pedestrian accident of 2017.
Anyone with information in reference to these accidents is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
