Woman who dialed 911 nine times in two hours seemed ‘intoxicated,’ cops say

She peeked through her window blinds but wouldn’t answer the door late Monday when a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy went to check on her.
Cheryl Dalton, who lives in an apartment on Brookwood Drive off Vista Circle in midtown Macon, had reportedly dialed 911 and hung up.
It was just past 10:30 p.m. when the deputy arrived, knocked on her door and then knocked some more.
“When she did open the door,” the deputy’s write-up noted, “she appeared to be intoxicated and was ranting about wanting to go to sleep.”
The deputy asked Dalton, a 57-year-old whose hillside apartment is in the old Crumps Park neighborhood between Ingleside and Vineville avenues, if she wanted to go to the hospital.
“She then slammed the door in my face,” the deputy’s report added.
A few minutes after leaving, at 10:44 p.m., the deputy was sent back to Dalton’s apartment on an “unknown trouble” call.
Dalton again slammed the door, but peeked out her window, the report said.
An hour or so later, a few minutes after midnight, “Cheryl dialed 911 again,” the report went on. This time, the deputy noted, “I could hear her moving around inside, but she refused to answer the door.”
Christy Bass, a neighbor, later told a Telegraph reporter, “They were beating her door down, and the whole time she was calling my phone and hollering in the phone.”
At 12:54 a.m., the authorities said, there was another 911 call there — the ninth of the night made from Dalton’s apartment.
She was later jailed on a “misuse of 911” charge and released Wednesday morning on a $650 bond.
When a reporter knocked at her apartment Wednesday afternoon, a dog yapped and a groan came from inside, but no one answered the door.
“She’s home,” said Bass, the neighbor. “She is conked out probably for the next few days. ... She probably didn’t sleep a wink in jail.”
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments