February 1, 2017 1:09 PM

Tobesofkee Bridge rehab project postponed on Macon’s west side

By Liz Fabian

Motorists won’t have to shift lanes as anticipated on Eisenhower Parkway on Macon’s west side.

The Georgia Department of Transportation postponed the project on the Tobesofkee Creek bridge that was to begin noon Wednesday on the highway that’s also known as Ga. 22 and U.S. 80.

No new date for the project was released but it is expected to require that only one eastbound lane and one westbound lane will be open during the bridge rehabilitation project, which is expected to last about four weeks.

Tobesofkee Creek crosses under the highway just west of Fulton Mill Road.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

