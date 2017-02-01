Victim identified in Macon’s first fatal pedestrian accident in 2017

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

2:53 Is racial concentration an issue in Bibb County Schools?

2:21 Wesleyan responds to hate messages left in dorm

5:05 The Ivy League has called Northside's Jaylan Sandifer

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee

3:45 New president/CEO joins Macon CVB

1:48 'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says

1:18 Drone flies over tornado damage in Upson County

0:35 Trees come down all around and through home in Warner Robins