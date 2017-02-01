Local

Victim identified in Macon’s first fatal pedestrian accident in 2017

By Liz Fabian

A 48-year-old Macon man died Tuesday night after he was hit by a Jeep on Pio Nono Avenue.

Michael Dewayne Hughes Sr. was pronounced dead at Medical Center, Navicent Health, after the accident just after 7:20 p.m., according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Hughes was hit by Jeep Sahara Unlimited driven by a 68-year-old Macon man.

The fatality is Macon’s eighth traffic fatality of the year and the first death of a pedestrian in Bibb County in 2017.

