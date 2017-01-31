Tobesofkee bridge work brings lane shifts to Ga. 22/U.S. 80 in west Macon

Motorists will snake through a construction zone for the next month on Macon’s west side.
The Georgia Department of Transportation expects the shift to begin noon Wednesday as they work on the Tobesofkee Bridge on Eisenhower Parkway, also known as Ga. 22 and U.S. 80.
Only one eastbound lane and one westbound lane will be open during the bridge rehabilitation project, which is expected to last about four weeks.
Tobesofkee Creek crosses under the highway just west of Fulton Mill Road.
