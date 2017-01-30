Want to be a federal juror? Check your mail.

The clerk’s office for the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia is set to mail about 65,000 postcards to prospective jurors who live within the district’s 70 counties.
The Middle District of Georgia stretches from Georgia’s southwestern corner east through Valdosta, north through Columbus, Albany and Macon, and through Athens to the South Carolina border.
The gathering of names of people for the jury pool takes place every four years, after a presidential election, according to a clerk’s office release.
Postcard recipients are asked to complete an online juror qualification questionnaire within 10 days. The questionnaire is used to determine if the person is qualified to serve as a juror at a later date.
Because there have been several recent scams, anyone needing verification that a postcard is an official court mailing or who has questions about suspicious communication about jury service should call the federal clerk’s office in Macon at 478-752-3497 or email juryclerk@gamd.uscourts.gov.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
