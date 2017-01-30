Want to be a federal juror? Check your mail.

0:59 See how sibling lion cubs celebrate first birthday Pause

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer

0:53 Coin collector talks about hobby

2:51 DA Cooke 'making sure the law was complied with'

1:20 Loud boom shakes Gateway Plaza

1:25 'It's been a tough year,' sheriff says in wake of another police shooting

0:28 Scene of shooting of two Byron police officers

2:24 'He is deceased,' GBI agent says of shooter of Byron cops

0:51 "Stupid" robber leaves wallet and ID at store