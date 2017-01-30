Ever wonder how lion cubs celebrate a first birthday?

In the wilds of the jungle, birthdays don’t mean anything to animals.
But the folks at Wild Adventures in Valdosta made sure year-old lion cubs Tiki and Kiara had a little fun to mark their first birthday on Monday.
The lions were given wrapped boxes of inflated balloons to celebrate the occasion.
The park’s special babies arrived last year when they were a few months old and weighing 30 pounds each.
The brother and sister now weigh close to 100 pounds and still have a long way to go before reaching 400-500 pounds at maturity.
After the park opens for the season on March 11, Tiki and Kiara can usually be seen during play time from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
