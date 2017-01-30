‘I’m trying to keep people out of the body bag,’ coroner says of Super Bowl shuttle

Leon Jones won’t be watching the Super Bowl this Sunday.
The Bibb County coroner is opting to drive revelers to parties, bars and nightclubs to keep them from drinking and driving.
“I ain’t watching the Super Bowl. I’m trying to keep people out of the body bag and out of the morgue,” Jones said Monday.
For the past four years, Jones has been shuttling folks to New Year’s Eve soirees.
This year, he added two more passenger vans to accommodate the crowd.
For Sunday’s Super Bowl, Jones will be driving a 20-passenger van from Rural Automotive on Hartley Bridge Road.
“With the Atlanta Falcons being in the Super Bowl, I expect a lot of partying going on Sunday. Don’t drink and drive.”
Between 3 p.m. and midnight, Jones will take people to their parties and bring them home within the county limits.
Reservations can be made by calling Jones at 478-256-6716.
Jones said he doesn’t mind missing the biggest football game of the year.
“I’m not a Falcons fan,” Jones said. “I got tired of my heart getting broken in the ‘80s.”
Jones said the shuttle is part of his continuing efforts to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road.
“I just want to give back to the community,” he said. “And by the way, this van is being paid for out of my own pocket.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
