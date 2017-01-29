Local

January 29, 2017 9:24 PM

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating an armed robbery

By Daniel Shirley

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night that it is investigating an armed robbery of the Subway, located at 3624 Mercer University Dr. The robbery occurred just before 7:30 p.m.

It was reported that a black male suspect, described as approximately 6-foot and wearing a red-hooded shirt with khaki pants with a mask covering his face, entered the store and demanded money while brandishing a handgun. The suspect left on foot after getting an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during this incident.

