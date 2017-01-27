Lawmakers to hear case for pricier hunting, fishing licenses

The prices of hunting and fishing permits for Georgians might go up for the first time in a generation if the Georgia Legislature approves an idea endorsed by a state agency.
“Georgia’s resident licenses are some of the cheapest in the nation, and certainly in the Southeast, and we have not increased those in 24 years,” said Wes Robinson, director of public and government affairs for the Department of Natural Resources, at a budget hearing earlier this month.
He did not give details about where the department wants to see prices set, but he said the they will propose bringing licenses “in line” with the regional average.
Raising more state money in license fees would draw more federal matching dollars. With the money, Robinson said the department would like to increase the number of game wardens, among other things.
In a separate hearing before the House Natural Resources and Environment Committee, other department officials discussed the cheapness of licenses. For example, an annual fishing permit costs a Georgia resident $9.
