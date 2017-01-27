Macon-Bibb lawmakers pass on election board action, for now

In a meeting at the state Capitol on Tuesday, most of Macon-Bibb’s state lawmakers sounded skeptical of a proposal to let a judge choose a member of the county’s election board in certain circumstances.
The Bibb County Board of Elections has five members: two chosen by the county Republican party, two by the county Democrats and a fifth person chosen by the other four. If the partisan board members cannot decide on a fifth person, the Macon-Bibb County Commission makes the choice. But at the Capitol meeting, Peake brought up the idea of letting a Superior Court judge make the choice. He said a judge would be more independent than the county commission.
Some Democrats see the idea as a maneuver to take power away from their party. The county commission is officially nonpartisan, though the county as a whole votes Democrat.
The idea has the support of state Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, but most of Macon-Bibb’s lawmakers don’t see a need for the change.
“I haven’t had anybody call me about it,” said state Rep. Robert Dickey, R-Musella.
Peake did not ask for a formal vote on the idea, but he said he wants to ask for a vote in the future.
Macon-Bibb’s team of lawmakers can make changes to county government rules, but they sometimes prefer for county leaders to request any such action. The Bibb County Board of Elections voted on the idea, but with one member short, they ended up on a 2-2 tie.
