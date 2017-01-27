Distracted driving, rain cited as factors in pedestrian accident in hospital crosswalk

A 60-year-old Macon woman was hit by a car while crossing the street in front of Medical Center, Navicent Health, early Thursday morning.
Helen Bacon told Bibb County sheriff’s deputies she was in the crosswalk on Hemlock Street when she saw 29-year-old Ricky Gainey stop his vehicle at the New Street crossing, Sgt. Linda Howard reported.
As Bacon approached Gainey’s vehicle, he pulled forward, running over her feet and causing her to spin around and fall, Howard said.
Gainey told deputies he didn’t see Bacon in the rain, but witnesses said they believed he was looking down at his phone when he pulled forward.
Bacon was loaded into an ambulance and taken around the block to the Emergency Center.
