American idol Phillip Phillips returns to hometown of Albany to support relief efforts

American idol and recording artist Phillip Phillips returned to his hometown Wednesday to support disaster relief efforts.
“You are never promised anything,” Phillips told the Albany Herald. “You don’t want to take anything for granted. Until you get out in it, you don’t really know how bad it is.
“This is my home, these are all my people (and I want to do) all I can,” said Phillips, who moved to Leesburg when he was a boy.
Phillips joined the Salvation Army’s disaster relief vehicle distributing food to the community ravaged by a tornado Sunday.
Phillips’ father-in-law David Blackwell is a Salvation Army board member, the Albany Herald reported.
Phillips asked for prayer for his hometown in a tweet.
Pray for my city. My hometown. So much devistation, so many lives taken and so many blessed to be alive. Just keep everyone here in mind.— Phillip Phillips (@Phillips) January 23, 2017
On his Facebook page, Phillips also shared a post from musician Dallas Davidson of Albany.
“We are trying to do what we can to help,” Phillips told the Albany Herald, “whatever the city needs.”
He was joined by his wife Hannah.
