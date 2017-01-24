Georgia bills to propose casinos wrapped in “destination resorts”

2:31 Tutor pleads guilty to having sex with underage boy Pause

2:20 Tornado survivor describes experience

1:07 Security camera captures storm chaos in Warner Robins

0:59 Warner Robins residents describe their storm experiences

0:35 Trees come down all around and through home in Warner Robins

1:06 Guess which state ranks third in film production?

0:57 Bibb County's first fatal shooting of 2017

0:31 "We're all okay, that's all that matter."

0:42 Help is always there when needed