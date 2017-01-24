Driver trapped after tractor trailer overturns off Interstate 75

A tractor trailer driver headed north on Interstate 75 crashed off the right shoulder early Tuesday morning.
Michael Gadson, 46, of Savannah, had to be cut from the cab of his 1998 Freightliner that overturned about a mile north of Arkwright Road.
Lt. Randy Gonzalez of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said no witnesses to the accident have come forward but the wreckage was reported by a passerby just before 4:10 a.m.
Investigators plan to talk to Gadson at the hospital when they can.
Macon-Bibb County Fire Capt. Chuck Tidwell said Gadson might have been lying out there for some time.
“I don’t know if he fell asleep and he just rolled it over into the ditch, or what he did,” Tidwell said. “The way it looks, he’s been out here a while.”
Gadson was in and out of consciousness, but was talking to rescuers. He complained of multiple injuries and was rushed by ambulance to Medical Center, Navicent Health.
The truck, which was believed to be loaded with clothing, turned over on its side in a ditch off the right shoulder of the road.
Tire tracks off the shoulder extend back about 150 yards from the truck and broken branches indicate the truck clipped the tree line.
A sprig of long leaf pine was lodged next to the headlight.
Rescue vehicles closed the right lane immediately after the accident and had to shut down the interstate while wreckers up-righted the truck.
All lanes of the highway reopened at about 6:15 a.m.
Anyone who might have witnessed the accident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments