More garbage bins could soon roll out in Macon

More garbage containers could soon be available to Macon residents.
The commission’s Operations and Finance committee will take up a resolution Tuesday to purchase 2,874 containers for about $140,000. The county now has a backlog of about 1,900 requests for the 96-gallon cans that have been rolling out since last year.
“As soon as we met the (last) demand, the demand started to increase,” Solid Waste Director Kevin Barkley said.
The county still has about 1,500 recycling bins available.
Anyone interested in requesting new garbage or recycling containers is asked to call 478-751-7400 or 478-803-0499 or use See, Click, Fix at www.maconbibb.us/seeclickfix.
