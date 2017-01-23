River flooding closes Ocmulgee Heritage Trail; road conditions cancel school

Days of heavy rain are leaving behind a muddy mess that closed Telfair County schools and Macon’s Ocmulgee Heritage Trail.
The school system canceled classes for students Monday, but faculty and staff were to report at 10 a.m., according to the system’s website.
Macon reported more than 3 inches of rain since Saturday which triggered minor flooding on the Ocmulgee River
As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, the river was at 19.03 feet and rising, which already exceeded the projected crest of 19.01 feet expected early Tuesday.
Flood stage is at 18 feet.
As of 7:30 a.m., the Ocmulgee was at 19.36 feet and was expected to keep rising to about 19.5 feet before gradually receding.
The river is expected drop below flood stage some time Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Bibb, Houston, Jones, Monroe and Twiggs counties.
At 19 feet, the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail begins to flood north of the Otis Redding Bridge.
The lowest sections of Charles Jones Gateway Park also flood at this stage, as weel as agricultural lands downstream.
Once the water recedes, Macon-Bibb County work crews will clear mud from the trail before it reopens later this week.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments