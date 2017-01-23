Funeral arrangements set for Monsignor John Cuddy, longtime St. Joseph pastor

Priests from the Savannah Diocese of the Catholic Church are expected to join hundreds of mourners in Macon later this week for the funeral of Monsignor John Cuddy.
The longtime pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church died Friday at age 88.
Visitation will be held at the church at 830 Poplar Street from 4-7 p.m. Thursday before a 7 p.m. prayer vigil for Cuddy, who led the St. Joseph congregation from 1974 until his retirement in 2004.
Cuddy’s funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Mount de Sales Academy is canceling classes Friday so that faculty, staff and students can attend the service for the former chaplain of the Catholic middle school and high school.
“Our school family has been deeply impacted by the news of the passing of Monsignor John Cuddy,” Mount de Sales headmaster David Held stated in a school email.
The school’s middle school building that opened a few years ago is dedicated to Cuddy.
Held sent this email message Monday morning: “It is our prayer that all of us who are blessed to be a part of the Mount de Sales community can continue to follow the Christ-like example left to us by Father as we demonstrate love and respect for on another and place our trust in the Lord.”
