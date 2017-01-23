Heavy weekend rains close schools, prompt flood warning on Ocmulgee River

Days of heavy rain left behind a muddy mess on some Telfair County roads.
The school system canceled classes for students Monday, but faculty and staff are to report at 10 a.m., according to the system’s website.
Macon reported more than 3 inches of rain since Saturday which triggered minor flooding on the Ocmulgee River
As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, the river was at 19.03 feet and rising, which already exceeded the projected crest of 19.01 feet expected early Tuesday.
Flood stage is at 18 feet.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Bibb, Houston, Jones, Monroe and Twiggs counties.
At 19 feet, the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail begins to flood north of the Otis Redding Bridge.
The lowest sections of Charles Jones Gateway Park also flood at this stage, as weel as agricultural lands downstream.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments