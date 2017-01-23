In the wake of severe weather, gusty winds prompt advisory for much of Georgia

In the wake of deadly tornado outbreaks across the South, gusty winds of up to 40 mph are expected Monday in Georgia.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until 7 p.m. Monday as 20-30 mph sustained winds are forecast.
Southwest winds will shift to the northwest by afternoon.
Weak trees in saturated soil are susceptible to the strong winds.
Unsecured items outdoors could be blown around and driving might be difficult for high profile vehicles.
