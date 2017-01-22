Churches unite over flowers

Churches of varying beliefs in Macon find unity through flowers.
The sixth annual Old City Flower Festival was held Sunday at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church. A total of 15 churches participated, with denominations including Baptist, Catholic, Lutheran, Episcopal, Methodist and Presbyterian.
Members at each church did flower arrangements that were placed throughout the host church. Hundreds of people have attended in past years but foul weather Saturday and Sunday cut down on the crowd.
The show continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
The show is free and is not judged. Elaine Schmitt, who helped design the display for St. Joseph Catholic Church, said it’s not about winning an award.
“It’s really a prayer for most of the men and women who work on it,” Schmitt said.
Amy Dever, the co-chair of the event, said it began as a way to bring Macon’s historic churches together, and that has happened.
“I think it has worked wonderfully,” she said. “I didn’t know any of these women.”
Dever said the show is held at a different church each year, so visitors get a chance to tour the churches in addition to seeing flowers.
“It’s a great way for people to come and explore these iconic downtown churches,” Dever said.
Spots are designated in the church, then the participating churches come in and select a spot on a first-come, first-serve basis. The churches then design a display around the spot.
St. Joseph chose a small room in the church. The church designed one large display against a window as well as a display of roses around a statue of Mary. Schmitt said the church spent about $300 on the display.
Some of the flowers came from a florist, and some were picked from backyards in Macon.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
