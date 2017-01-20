Monsignor John Cuddy, longtime St. Joseph priest, dies at 88

1:11 Cemetery's flags mysteriously disappear same time each year Pause

2:04 Attorney hopes Jerry Jerome Anderson's sentence is reduced even further

1:09 Bibb County GOP member cries watching Trump inauguration

2:01 Monroe County gets new fine arts center

0:49 Pleasant Hill resident details problems with blight

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'

2:24 "We can't get slack 'cause trouble coming every day," Bloomfield businessman says

1:02 First dogs move into new Perry Animal Shelter

2:10 Video: Macon fire victim's uncle tells what happened