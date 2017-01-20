Atlanta radio host: 16-month-old daughter no longer showing signs of cancer

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers Pause

0:34 Meet Sonny Perdue

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'

2:24 "We can't get slack 'cause trouble coming every day," Bloomfield businessman says

1:21 Porter Elementary reading initiatives keep students on track

1:53 They were unable to survive, fire chief says of family of 3

1:02 First dogs move into new Perry Animal Shelter

1:23 Another double-double for Mercer's Sydni Means

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral