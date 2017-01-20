Atlanta radio host: 16-month-old daughter no longer showing signs of cancer

A popular Atlanta radio station host says her daughter is no longer showing any signs of cancer.
Jenn Hobby Rivera, a host on the Jeff & Jenn Show on Star 94.1 Atlanta, announced Friday morning on Facebook that a recent MRI did not show any signs of a tumor on her daughter, Reese. At 11 months old, Reese was diagnosed with Stage IV sacrococcygeal teratoma in August and promptly started chemotherapy.
“We’ve endured this journey together…from the first day our worlds were rocked by Reese’s cancer diagnosis until today,” the Facebook post said. “We’ve laughed, cried, hoped, and prayed…so much love and support from friends, family, and the entire metro-Atlanta community were wrapped around our lil’ fighter and our family.”
The family has set up “Reese's MaGIC Fund” where donations will allow doctors from across the world to share pediatric cancer research. MaGIC, an acronym for Malignant Germ Cell International Consortium, was created by a doctor at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Egleston hospital where Reese has received care.
“Their goal is simple: create a team of doctors from around the world who can share their experience, expertise, and research to prevent and cure germ cell tumors,” the Riveras wrote on the website.
To donate to the fund, visit www.choa.org/reese.
