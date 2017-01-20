Want a ticket to the Falcons/Packers championship? Scam artists could get your money

Packers and Falcons fans hoping to flock to Sunday’s NFC Championship could fall victim to thieves.
With demand high for tickets to the swan song of the Georgia Dome, con artists and thieves could fly the coop with your cash.
“If you are making preparations to attend the big game, we want to be sure you understand the possibility of ticket scams,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr stated in a joint news release with Secretary of State Brian Kemp.
As Atlanta hosts Green Bay in the last stop to the Super Bowl, scammers are already selling fake, void or stolen tickets, the release stated.
Plus, identity thieves want to get their hands on your financial information and could take more than the price of the tickets.
Georgia’s leaders encourage everyone to use reputable sites such as NFL.com, Ticketmaster.com or atlantafalcons.com/tickets.
If you purchase from another site, make sure you check with the Better Business Bureau at www.bbb.org and look closely at the url prefix, which should be https://, to protect against third party interceptions.
They urge caution using Craigslist ads and wiring money to the seller.
Always use a credit card that offers fraud protection
Be wary of great deals and be sure ticket brokers are registered with the Georgia Athletic & Entertainment Commission and have included license numbers on advertising and websites.
To verify a broker’s license, visit sos.ga.gov and click the licensing tab.
If you have tickets, do not take pictures of them to post on social media as crooks can use the barcodes to create phony tickets.
“This Sunday, I do not want a single Falcons fan to get cheated out of going to the last football game at the Georgia Dome,” Kemp stated in the release.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
