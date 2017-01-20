Georgia braces for potentially volatile storms that could spawn weekend tornadoes

Severe storms are possible across Georgia through this weekend, warns the National Weather Service.
“There exists more than one opportunity for strong to severe storms over the next few days,” Friday morning’s weather discussion stated.
Depending on the clouds and the amount of moisture streaming in, a strong low-level jet stream could churn damaging winds and an isolated tornado.
More than three inches of rain is expected in the state from Friday through Sunday night.
According to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook posted Friday morning, thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon with isolated severe storms and damaging winds possible.
The threat continues and potentially increases Saturday and Sunday depending on daytime heating.
Strong winds and shear makes damaging winds and isolated tornadoes more likely.
Keep the rain gear handy as Macon has a chance of rain is in the forecast through Thursday, except for Tuesday, but forecasters do not expect widespread flooding.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
