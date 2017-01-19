Macon native and former Georgia Secretary of State David Poythress dies

Former Georgia secretary of state and two-time gubernatorial candidate David B. Poythress, of Macon, has died.
Poythress, a 73-year-old Democrat, died Sunday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. He suffered from a longtime lung illness.
The Macon native graduated from Lanier High School and Emory University law school before working as Georgia’s assistant attorney general in 1971.
By the 1980s, he was thrust out of state bureaucracy and onto the political stage.
At 35, Poythress was appointed as secretary of state by Gov. George Busbee in 1979. He won a term in office in 1982.
Poythress told The Telegraph that he sought the job, which paid an annual salary of $38,400, because he thought it would be a challenge.
When Poythress was appointed, Marshall Flatau, a friend and local real estate salesman, told The Telegraph that Poythress “is a tough, hard-nosed businessman who believes in saving the taxpayers money. He’s not afraid to do whatever needs to be done. He’ll make changes for the better, no matter what it takes.”
Poythress had also served as commissioner of the Department of Medical Assistance when the Medicaid oversight agency was created in 1976. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and worked as a judge advocate. He was elected labor commissioner and was named deputy state revenue commissioner in 1972. Poythress was also head of the Georgia Army and Air National Guard.
However, Poythress never achieved his goal of serving as governor, losing in two runs.
Survivors include Poythress’ wife, Elizabeth, a son and two stepdaughters.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
