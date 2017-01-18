Georgia to roll out roadside assistance on interstates

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' Pause

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

2:18 Feud between neighbors sparked police shooting, sheriff says

10:57 GBI agent: "We've gathered more than fifty rounds from the rifle."

0:09 Fleeing motorist slams into utility police in Houston County

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says

1:17 Local businessman plays principal at Bernd Elementary

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

2:04 Mercer to debut OrthoGeorgia Park in February