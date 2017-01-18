Macon state senator to seek vote on crime victims’ rights

Victims of crime in Georgia could see a few of their rights enshrined in the state constitution, under a proposal to be filed soon by a Macon Republican state Senator.
Those rights include notification about legal processes and the right to be heard, said state Sen. John F. Kennedy.
“There are a number of statutes that address some of the same things that are needed, but the thrust behind Marsy’s Law is to take it beyond statute, and make it a part of our (state) constitution so that the rights can’t be simply altered or changed or watered down … through some act of the Legislature,” Kennedy said. “And it is a further recognition of the value we’re going to place on victims’ rights.”
The name he mentioned — Marsy’s Law — comes from Marsalee Nicholas, a California woman killed in 1983. Her brother Henry Nicholas has said that a week after his sister’s death, he and his mother were publicly confronted by the accused murderer, a man who they did not know was free on bail.
That incident is the reason for Marsy’s Law for All, the national group founded by Henry Nicholas, who’s also the wealthy co-founder of chip maker Broadcom Corp. That group has worked to move constitutional amendments in several states. They want crime victims to have the right to timely notice of any proceeding involving the criminal or accused criminal. They also want victims to have a right to be heard at any sentencing, release or plea involving their case.
Georgia’s law already has some similar language, but its constitution does not. Changing state constitution is more difficult than regular law. Kennedy’s idea will need two-thirds support among fellow lawmakers, as well as approval in a statewide vote.
Voters in three states passed Marsy’s Law-type constitutional amendments in 2016 — Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.
In those places, there was opposition from law enforcement and others. They raised concerns about how much time and money it would take to comply with the law, especially if it applies to property crimes, not just violent crimes.
Kennedy said he’s still working on the details of the legislation, but as early as next week he plans to file the bill as well as the formal proposal for a 2018 public referendum on it.
Between the national Marsy’s Law group and its Georgia offspring, 11 lobbyists are so far signed up to work on the issue in the state.
They can probably expect some opposition.
Chuck Spahos, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’Council of Georgia, has watched Marsy’s Law efforts in Georgia and other states. He said prosecutors have several concerns.
“Georgia has one of the strongest statutory victims’ bills of rights in the country. We passed it in 1995 and prosecutors have been on the forefront of that since. We’ve amended it 10 times, making it stronger each time,” said Spahos.
He said that the law is strong now, and prosecutors have yet to see what difference a constitutional amendment would make.
“Amending the constitution does what? Other than keeps us where we can never make it any stronger without going back and amending the constitution,” said Spahos.
He also said prosecutors are also opposed any “independent cause of action” by a victim who disagrees with prosecutors’ or judges’ decisions. In plain English, Spahos said, that would be the ability for a victim to hire a lawyer and intervene in the criminal process.
Kennedy said one of the issues he’s still working through is finding a balance between making sure that the change would work for victims, but that it would not invade the province of what prosecutors do.
Last year, Georgia lawmakers saw a proposal about putting victims’ rights in the Georgia Constitution. That bipartisan legislation, House Resolution 1199, would have put 10 rights in the state constitution, including the right to be heard at any proceeding involving the accused or convicted criminal.
That legislation did not get a committee vote.
