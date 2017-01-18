Suspended Mercer fraternity allowed limited operations for spring semester

A suspended fraternity at Mercer University has been allowed limited activity for the spring semester.
Alpha Tau Omega was suspended in July after allegations of “serious violations” of the school’s Student Code of Conduct. Offenses addressed in that document include drug and alcohol use, sexual assault, cheating, hazing and hate crimes.
At the time, the national organization’s chief executive said that an incident “involving a member of ATO at his apartment prompted the chapter to immediately suspend his membership pending investigation. The chapter leadership reported the incident to the university and cooperated with the administration, he said.
Mercer officials would not divulge details of the allegations.
All fraternity activities were halted and members were moved from the fraternity house into alternate housing in April after the dean of students found out about the allegations. The fraternity’s letters were also removed from the house.
The dean met with fraternity members Dec. 2 and reviewed their educational requirements, according to a university statement. Based on the meeting, ATO has been allowed limited operations for the spring semester, which began for students Jan. 9. Members can engage in business meetings, community service and some recruitment.
“If the fraternity continues to meet the educational objectives through the spring semester, ATO will be allowed to re-occupy its on-campus house and be fully functional in fall 2017,” according to the statement.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments