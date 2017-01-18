‘Something just came over me,’ says man who turned back to find boat accident victims

Jody Bellflower will never forget the look of fear on the fisherman’s face.
A boating accident plunged Mike Davis into the 51 degree water of Lake Sinclair.
“I’m 47 years old and I’ve never seen a grown man that scared,” Bellflower said. “He was shocked. He was scared. He was hurt all rolled into one.”
Davis and his fishing buddy, Charlie Jackson, headed out early Sunday.
“We were tooling up the lake, probably running 40-42 miles per hour, something around there,” said Jackson, who was celebrating his 55th birthday on the water.
Bellflower waited for the fog to lift and put his boat in, too.
“It was going to be a pretty day, so I took off to go fishing,” Bellflower said.
When he reached the juncture of the three rivers that form the lake on the border of Putnam and Baldwin counties, he noticed a “lot of junk in the water.”
“It’s like crossing a road. You always look to see if anyone is coming,” Bellflower said.
Something caught his eye. He described it like a vortex you’d see in the water when a Jet Ski makes a 360 degree spin.
“Something just came over me to turn around and check it out,” he said.
Moments before, Jackson had been behind the wheel of his 17 and a half foot bass boat when he came across some floating debris, including a large log.
“Then, in the blink of an eye, I’ve been thrown from the driver’s seat and I hit my shoulder. Slammed into the left side of the boat,” Jackson said.
He looked for Davis and he was gone. Jackson stood up and heard his friend with whom he’d been fishing for years since they met working at Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company in Macon.
“If you’re throwed into 50 degree water, you’re going to make some noise,” Jackson said.
There, about 10 to 12 feet from the front of the boat, was Davis.
“I told him, ‘Hold on Mike, I’ll get you,” Jackson recalled.
Jackson struggled to rescue his friend. He has been out on disability due to Multiple Sclerosis.
Bellflower spotted the wrecked boat pulled up beside it.
Jackson was trying to get Davis toward the back of his boat, but failed to pull him up by his collar.
“I’m pretty sure I could not have gotten him back in the boat,” Jackson said.
Bellflower grabbed Davis’ wrist and led him to the ladder at rear of his boat.
Davis’ legs had been in the cool water long enough that he struggled to reach the lower rung, Bellflower said.
“It seemed like forever. He’d been in the water too long,” Bellflower said.
Once Davis was safely in Bellflower’s boat, they followed Jackson back to shore.
Davis put on the hunting clothes Jackson keeps in his truck, and they cranked up the heater in the cab.
About that time, Jackson noticed a red bird on a nearby tree.
“It’s kind of been a myth, people saying that red birds are guardian angels, but I’m believing,” Jackson said.
Superstition holds that “When a red bird shows up, help is on the way,” according to the cardinalexperience.com.
Jackson said most folks don’t get to know what their guardian angel looks like, but his looks like Bellflower.
“I was very thankful that something told me to turn around,” Bellflower said.
Although he was reluctant to discuss the rescue, Bellflower hopes people will learn a lesson and always wear a life jacket on the water, which can hold hidden dangers.
“It’s not what you see, it’s what you can’t see,” he said.
This week, Jackson has thought more than once of the 9-year-old who died who died the same day in a boating accident on Lake Jackson.
Jackson traveled from his home in Gordon to Bass Pro Shop this week to buy two new life jackets.
He already had a pair in his boat “to be legal,” but is changing his routine.
Jackson said he will never get on a boat again without a life jacket, even if he’s only heading into a cove.
“It was definitely a harrowing experience that I don’t want to happen again. I can’t thank the Lord enough for looking out for us,” Jackson said. “I told Mike, ‘nothing’s broken and we live to fish again.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments