Macon-Bibb sets new hours for parks, recreation centers

Macon-Bibb County parks and recreation centers now have the same hours when they are closed.
Under the new law, people will be restricted from using recreation centers from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless the facility has been rented through the recreation department. People will not be allowed in parks from 8 p.m.- 8 a.m. from April 1 through Oct. 31, and from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. other times of the year.
The regulation does not affect Bibb County school playgrounds or when special events are held at recreation centers and parks.
The ordinance, approved Tuesday, was sponsored by Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Al Tillman.
“Some of the hours in the old government still stood so this is trying to bring everything together,” he said.“We have Filmore Thomas Park and we’re revitalizing so many recreation centers and parks we need to make sure everyone knows what the timeframe is at parks.”
