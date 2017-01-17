Five ideas for Macon make it to the next round in Knight Cities Challenge

Five ideas to help make Macon a more successful city stand a chance to be funded and brought to life in the spring.
More than 4,500 ideas were submitted to the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation after the third and final round of the Knight Cities Challenge was announced in August. The national initiative invites anyone anywhere to submit ideas for projects in Macon or any of 25 other Knight cities. Winning projects will be awarded a portion of $5 million to pay for the projects’ completion
The following ideas submitted for Macon were among the 144 finalists announced Tuesday, according to a news release from the foundation:
▪ Back Lot Drive-In at the Tubman by Tubman Museum: To transform the parking lot at the Tubman Museum into a drive-in theater to show movies that coincide with exhibitions and support the museum’s mission to educate visitors about African-American art, history and culture. (Submitted by Jared Wright)
▪ Hammock Time: To install pop-up hammocks in parks and other public places downtown in an effort to promote more community connections. (Submitted by Gloria Stanley)
▪ Handsome Town Seeking Skilled Carpenters for Long-Term Relationship by Historic Macon Foundation: To establish an 18-month carpentry apprenticeship program to attract artisans to Macon, create new job opportunities and fill the demand for skilled carpenters. (Submitted by Ethiel Garlington)
▪ It’s Hotter Here: To create a more inclusive and attractive city pool with programming and updated furnishings that will encourage more engagement between residents and college students. (Submitted by Shannon Fickling)
▪ Pop-up Garage Park: To convert an abandoned parking garage into a vibrant, environmentally-friendly community space by introducing green space, art, tables and event programming. (Submitted by Cole Porter)
Last year, NewTown Macon was awarded $151,900 in a Knight Cities Challenge grant to bring to life it’s pop-up minimum grid, which allowed residents to get a glimpse of what downtown could look like if there were better infrastructure for biking and walking.
Winners of this round will be announced in the spring.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
