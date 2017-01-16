Hundreds march in Macon to pay tribute to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Hundreds joined an annual march Monday in Macon to honor the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Patricia Hunter took her place to hold a banner at the front of the march from the Frank Johnson Recreation Center in Unionville. She said she has been leading that march for about 30 years.
“I enjoy marching because I’m marching for my rights — not marching because I like it. I’m marching because I’m free,” Hunter said.
Marchers met at the four recreation centers before marching and coming together at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center on Poplar Street.
Marcher Lucious Huff Jr. said he was in the eighth grade when the public schools were integrated.
“I got a chance to watch and learn the different ways we progress with life now,” Huff said. “I saw my rights being approved, and I saw my rights when they wasn’t approved. So I learned a lot, and I’m here to honor his legend, Dr. Martin Luther King, and I’m also here with my bothers, they are Free Masons, and they feel the same way I do.”
Louise Little, the pastor for A Becoming Sight Ministry, said she marches to recognize what King accomplished.
“It is so important to me because he made it equal rights for all of us and brought us in unity together,” she said.
Greg Hill said he experienced non-equality, racism and segregation as he was coming up.
“It was a struggle for black people as a whole,” Hill said. “I was born in the era. I was fortunate enough to be born at the time when Martin Luther King was doing his marches and speeches. So, to have him recognized in this way, is a really, really wonderful thing for me.”
Hill noted that it’s time for the violence among races to come to an end.
“Stop the killings. We need to stop killing each other. We need to get together,” he said. “That’s what Martin Luther King wanted. He wanted everybody to come together as a whole, not just blacks, note just whites, every race ... together, and that’s what it’s all about. That’s what this march is all about.”
In the Napier Heights community, about 20 Georgia Power employees honored King by working with The Fuller Center for Housing to renovate a derelict home. Once finished, the house will be sold to a low-income family at zero interest, which makes the payments affordable, said Dianne Fuller, executive director of The Fuller Center for Housing.
Volunteers pained, patched dry wall, moved a door and put up electrical lights, among other repair work.
“Dr. King certainly modeled a spirit of service and of giving to others, and so I feel like this is the best way that we can honor his legacy by giving to others on this day,” Fuller said.
Earlier in the day, a crowd gathered for an annual breakfast honoring King. The breakfast was hosted by St. Peter Claver Catholic Church on Ward Street.
Becky Purser
