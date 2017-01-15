Local

January 15, 2017 4:54 PM

Atlantans fire back at Trump over tweets

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

President elect Donald Trump riled up residents of Atlanta this weekend when he called U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ district “crime invested” and “in horrible shape.”

The district includes much of Atlanta. Trump was responding to Lewis’ comment on television that Trump is not a “legitimate president.”

The Atlanta Journal Constitution ran a story Sunday with many quotes from leaders and citizens in Atlanta taking exception to Trump’s characterization of the city. Many residents took to twitter to defend it, posting various photos.

Mayor Kasim Reed also tweeted support for Lewis.

Drawing broader criticism, including from some Republicans, was Trump’s comment that Lewis was “all talk and no action,” particularly that Trump made the comment on the weekend of Martin Luther King Day.

Lewis, a Democrat, is a civil rights icon who was badly beaten marching for civil rights in Selma, Alabama in 1965. “John Lewis and his 'talk' have changed the world," Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, tweeted Saturday.

