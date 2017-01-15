Man arrested on theft charges following chase

A Macon man is facing multiple charges after allegedly leading Bibb County deputies on a chase Saturday night in a stolen vehicle.
Aasim Ali McCoy, 37, is charged with three counts of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of schedule II and IV drugs, possession of marijuana, fleeing and obstruction, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.
At about 9:41 p.m. Saturday a deputy attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on U.S. 80 at North Lizella Road, but the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued, the release stated. The driver tossed a gun out of the window before stopping on Williamson Drive in Lizella, the release stated. The gun was recovered.
Sgt. Linda Howard, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said the car and the gun were stolen.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
