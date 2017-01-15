Bass Road fatality victim identified

The year is not a good one so far in Bibb County for traffic safety.
The county had 23 traffic fatalities in all of last year, not counting pedestrian deaths, but only half way through January this year five people have died.
The fifth fatality happened Saturday when a truck driven by an Indiana man slammed into a tree. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, who went to the scene of that accident, said he his concerned with the number of traffic deaths.
“It’s awful,” he said. “We can never remember a year that started off with five fatalities in January. It’s unbelievable. This is a tragedy.”
He cited speed as the most common factor in the accidents. He urged people to leave early so that they can get to where they are going without having to drive fast. Jones said whenever he has to be somewhere, he plans to get there 30 minutes early.
“I hate being late,” he said.
The victim in Saturday’s wreck was identified as Christopher Phillip Gavia, 34, of Indianapolis, died in the wreck that happened on Bass Road on Saturday and his wife was critically injured, said Bibb County Deputy Coroner Luann Stone. She said his wife, Lisa Lyons, 27, is in critical condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
According to Georgia State Patrol Cpl. T.M. Burns Jr., the accident happened at about 8:15 p.m. on Bass Road just south of Westchester Drive. Gravia was traveling north in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado. According to witness and roadway evidence, Burns said in an email, Gravia crossed over into the southbound lane then back into the northbound lane before running off the road on the east side. The truck struck a mailbox and overturned, striking a group of trees with the top of the truck.
Gavia was pronounced dead at the scene. Lyons was extricated from the vehicle with serious injuries.
Burns said speed is believed to be a factor in the accident.
