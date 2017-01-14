Fifth traffic fatality this month happened Saturday after truck wraps around tree

A man was killed and a woman critically injured following a one-vehicle wreck Saturday night on Bass Road in Macon.
“This is the fifth traffic fatality we’ve had this month,” Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
Emergency personnel were dispatched about 8:15 p.m. to a wreck in the 1300 block of Bass Road and found a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck “wrapped around a tree with two occupants,” Jones said.
“The male driver was dead and trapped in the vehicle,” he said. “The female passenger was semi-conscious and trapped in the vehicle ... and had to be extricated.”
The truck had to be pulled off the tree before the driver could be extricated, he said. The woman, who was in critical condition, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
The vehicle had an Indiana license tag, but the identities of the occupants had not been released, Jones said. It had not been determined late Friday what caused the crash.
“I can bet speed was involved, if I had to guess,” Jones said.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz.
