‘It’s bigger than just us,’ Brooklyn Rouse’s dad says of rally against gun violence

Now that he knows his daughter will survive, Warren Rouse can see the potential for greater good coming after Brooklyn Rouse was shot in the head.
“We’re just blessed,” Rouse said Friday morning as he was leaving the hospital. “I think it happened for a purpose, and she’s amazing.”
Rouse, a 21-year-old college student from Macon, was wounded Dec. 26, as she was delivering a Papa John’s pizza on Vivian Drive in Bloomfield.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested Alisha Genva Wilson, 26, who is accused of making the call to order a pizza and lure Rouse to the armed robbery ambush.
The hunt continues for the accused gunman, 19-year-old Jacob Elijah Miller, who has eluded authorities for more than two weeks.
All that time, Rouse’s family and friend have surrounded her bedside at Macon’s trauma hospital.
Her father has nothing but praise for the staff at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
“Everybody, from the people who clean the rooms to the cafeteria and the doctors, they’ve been wonderful,” Warren Rouse said.
Staff who have no connection to her care have come by just to see how she’s doing, he said.
Rouse, who served in the military, has friends across the country and has felt love and support pouring in from all over.
The community joined Brooklyn’s loved ones in early January to pray for her recovery.
Saturday, her aunt is organizing a rally against gun violence in the same community where she was gunned down.
Now that they know the young woman will pull through, they are focusing on the bigger picture.
Warren Rouse hopes his family’s suffering will influence folks to put down their guns.
“It’s bigger than just us, me and Brooklyn,” he said. “We hope it brings awareness. It’s got to stop.”
