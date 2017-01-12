His ‘drug suppliers’ turn out to be undercover cops

A Soperton man was in for a surprise when he traveled more than 30 miles Tuesday night to make a drug buy.
The persons he was dealing with to purchase crystal methamphetamine turned out to be undercover Telfair County sheriff’s investigators, according to an agency Facebook post.
Adrian Bautista, 33, was charged with possession/purchase of methamphetamine, use of communications facilities to arrange a drug transaction and driving on a suspended/revoked license, according to jail arrest and booking information from the sheriff’s office.
Bautista was arrested by sheriff’s deputies behind the county jail after making the buy, according to the agency’s Facebook post.
“I appreciate our deputies for the excellent job they do in arresting those involved in the illicit drug trade,” Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson said in the Facebook post. “Reverse sting operations such as this serves to disrupt the dealer to consumer supply chain by targeting the buyers of these dangerous substances, and therefore creating more risk and further distrust of those involved in the distribution of illegal drugs.”
