Emergency repairs have Interstate 75 South travelers skirting GDOT work on Wednesday

Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be making emergency repairs to Interstate 75 that will close a southbound lane Wednesday in Monroe County.
From 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., workers will be reparing spalls in the road near exit 187 at Ga. 83 near Cabaniss Road, according to a GDOT news release.
Everyone is encouraged to slow down and use extreme caution while traveling through the work zone, which will be marked with signs, barrels and cones.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments