Local

January 11, 2017 8:55 AM

Emergency repairs have Interstate 75 South travelers skirting GDOT work on Wednesday

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be making emergency repairs to Interstate 75 that will close a southbound lane Wednesday in Monroe County.

From 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., workers will be reparing spalls in the road near exit 187 at Ga. 83 near Cabaniss Road, according to a GDOT news release.

Everyone is encouraged to slow down and use extreme caution while traveling through the work zone, which will be marked with signs, barrels and cones.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Brothers create scholarship to help Bibb students go to college

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos